AQR Capital Management LLC Has $63.54 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $63,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

