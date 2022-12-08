AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 656,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Amkor Technology worth $49,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMKR opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

