AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,064,040 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Kohl’s worth $53,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.