AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,265 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of UGI worth $66,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UGI opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

