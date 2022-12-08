Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 6.3%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 1,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $591.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.