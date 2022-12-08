Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 7.2%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. 20,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 9,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 599.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading

