Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Trading Down 0.3%

Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

