Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 173.89% from the company’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

