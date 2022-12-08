Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Down 5.6%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.53. 31,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 128,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.