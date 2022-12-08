Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.