Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$8.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at C$21,735,476.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

