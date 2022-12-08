Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$8.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at C$21,735,476.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

