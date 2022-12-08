Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$8.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Further Reading
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.