ASD Achieves Market Cap of $46.96 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020761 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00241292 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003677 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07016138 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,633,681.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.