Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Boosted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,630,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASB opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.