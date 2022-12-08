AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($146.32) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($152.42) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.16) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.75) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £118 ($143.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £111.65 ($136.14).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at £112.58 ($137.28) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,108.32 ($98.87) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($140.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of £105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock has a market cap of £174.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,825.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

