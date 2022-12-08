Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 13,100 shares.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.10.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

