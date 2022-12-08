Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 3,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas Arteria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.
See Also
