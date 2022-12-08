Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 5.9% Higher

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.81. 52,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,805,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,773 shares of company stock valued at $36,697,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Atlassian by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

