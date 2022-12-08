AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

