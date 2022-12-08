Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 23252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

