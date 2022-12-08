Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 23252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
