Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137.01 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.11 billion and $137.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.22 or 0.00078576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 415,959,263 coins and its circulating supply is 310,553,273 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

