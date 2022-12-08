Avid Bioservices, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CDMO stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 37,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

