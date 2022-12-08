AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 928,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
