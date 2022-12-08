AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 928,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

