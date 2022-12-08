Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 1,556 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

