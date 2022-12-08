Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 1,556 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
