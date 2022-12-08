Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AX stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

