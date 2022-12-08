Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 72.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 144.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 24.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

