Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

