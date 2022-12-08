BakeryToken (BAKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00506227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.22 or 0.30258695 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.