Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64.

Balchem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Balchem has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Balchem to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $173.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Balchem by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.