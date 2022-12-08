Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.51

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 9.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
