Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

