Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $150,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $625,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.0 %

OZK stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 5,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

