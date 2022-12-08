Bao Finance Tops One Day Volume of $2,701.37 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2,701.37 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

