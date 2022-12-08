Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $13.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 57,592 shares traded.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

