Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $13.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 57,592 shares traded.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
