BARK (NYSE:BARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.20. BARK has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Insider Transactions at BARK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BARK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BARK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.