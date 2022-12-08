Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,993 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FIVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
