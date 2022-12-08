Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,993 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Five9 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

