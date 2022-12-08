Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $6,610,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.64. 4,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

