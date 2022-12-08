Beldex Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $112.42 million and $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.35 or 0.07356550 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024737 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

