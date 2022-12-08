Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.46 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $215,418.95 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

