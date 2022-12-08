Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.16. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 134,802 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $296,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

