Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.16. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 134,802 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
