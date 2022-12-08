Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,398 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $196,441.38.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16.

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52.

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.