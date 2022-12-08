Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

