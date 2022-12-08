Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $22.10 billion and approximately $4.93 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,099,060,622 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

