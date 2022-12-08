Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 61,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 70,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on BIOX. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.94 million, a PE ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.