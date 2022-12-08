Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 61,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 70,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BIOX. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.94 million, a PE ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $953,000.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.