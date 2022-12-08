Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $109.31 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $109.31 or 0.00648361 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $156.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,859.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00242708 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053200 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000688 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,249,888 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
