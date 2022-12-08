Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.24 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $164,635.14 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00223866 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00043938 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.