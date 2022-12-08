Bitcoin Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.64 or 0.00086505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $256.48 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00260794 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

