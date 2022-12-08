Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.45 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $40.84 or 0.00242704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $786.07 million and approximately $28.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,828.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00646897 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053213 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,245,520 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
