BitDAO Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001785 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $901.96 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $926.14 or 0.05497381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00502876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.91 or 0.30058367 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

