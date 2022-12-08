Bitgert (BRISE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $183.67 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00511976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.87 or 0.30602293 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

