BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $90,359.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00236929 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.20198808 USD and is up 25.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

